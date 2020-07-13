Professional Estate Sale Company

Are you looking for a professional estate sale company to do your estate sale? Are you wondering what to do with leftovers from an estate sale? Do you want an alternative to donating everything? It’s good to have more than one option and EstateSalesClassifiedAds.com is here to help you find an estate sale company or earn extra money by selling leftovers from your estate sale.

Building and posting service wanted ads on EstateSalesClassifiedAds.com is not only free, it’s user friendly as well. Just post your ad in the Estate Sale Service Wanted category and the company can contact you directly.

To help you get started posting, we have provided a simple template of information you should include in your estate sale service wanted ad description. Why? Because when you provide information about your pending estate sale opportunity in outstanding detail, you increase your chances of hiring a professional estate sale company.

Estate Sale Service Wanted Ad Description

You can use this sample text as a guide to personalizing your description with the following detail information to maximize efficiency:

“I am an individual/organization seeking to enlist the services of an estate sale company to do my estate sale.”

Estate Sale Address:

City:

State:

Zip/Postal Code:

Tentative Estate Sale Date(s):

Describe the home size and overall condition of estate items. Give as much information as possible.

Home Size:

Number of Bedrooms:

Garage:

Attic:

Basement:

Storage Shed:

Estate Contents Condition:

Excellent

Great

Good

Do you have a contract? Is your company licensed and bonded? Etc.?

Reply by Email via EstateSalesClassifiedAds.com (your personal email is optional)

End of ad—

The benefits of using EstateSalesClassifiedAds.com:

Local, Targeted Digital Advertising — Grab the attention of the best estate sale companies, clients, buyers and sellers

Save Time, Money and Efforts — Publish or change your ad anytime

Social Networking — Facebook, Twitter, Google+

Security — Secure registration, login, and listing

Click on one of the links below for easy information to help build your ad today:

Estate Sale Client post an ad to hire an estate sale company or sell your estate sale leftovers here to make a profit FREE!

Estate Sale/Commercial Companies advertise your company to grow business FREE!

After you connect, be honest, deliver the product or service that is advertised, and do your best with customer service.

Serving North America, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, Australia and New Zealand…

If you’re looking at this on your mobile device, switch to desktop view.

P.S. Please forward to estate sellers that may be interested!

Thank you for reading and please comment or ask questions.

Written by Tonza Borden from Atlanta, Georgia: Hi, I’m estate liquidator of EstateSaleServiceAtlanta.com, and publisher of Secret Of Estate Sales Marketing Success: REAL Estate Sale Techniques & Templates To Go From Beginner To Getting An Endless Stream Of Estate Sale Clients. I help people find the resources they need to succeed in estate liquidation, worldwide.

Categories: Find an Estate Sale Company | Hire Estate Sale Company, Seniors | Heirs | Family | Estate Attorneys, Estate Sale Leftovers