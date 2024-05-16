Do You Have A Bad Bite???

Many people may not realize they have a bad bite, which is also known as “malocclusion”. Their malocclusion may be as simple as the two front teeth overlapping each other or a more complex malocclusion situation involving crowding, spacing, an open bite, a crossbite, a deep bite, protruding upper teeth, protruding lower teeth, or a midline shift. All these can contribute to an unattractive smile, therefore making you feel self-conscious about your smile.

If you think that either yourself or your child has some type of malocclusion then look at the descriptions below to determine if any resemblance is present. If so, orthodontics could be beneficial to improving your smile, overall self-confidence, and self-esteem. Having a proper occlusion can also make it easier to clean and maintain your teeth and a healthier smile.

Do You Have A Normal Bite?

If your upper and lower teeth are in a proper relationship they should fit together one-to-two; one tooth will fit between two teeth of the opposing dental arch. Also, no crowding, spacing, rotations, protruding teeth or overlapping teeth are present.

Do You Have Crowding?

Crowding is usually caused by inadequate space for teeth resulting in an unattractive smile with overlapping teeth or even some teeth being completely blocked out. Crowded teeth are usually more difficult to properly clean, often resulting in the buildup of plaque which can lead to decay or gum disease.

Do You Have Spacing?

Spacing between your teeth can be the result of congenitally missing or extracted teeth; impacted teeth; a size difference between the upper and lower teeth; frequently repeated habits such as finger or lip sucking, or tongue thrusting; or your teeth being too small for the respective jaw. Spaces between your teeth may cause food impaction resulting in damage to the surrounding gums and bone.

Do You Have An Open Bite?

If your front or back teeth cannot be brought into contact with the opposing teeth when the other teeth are biting together, you have an open bite. This can be the result of abnormal skeletal development or a frequently repeated habit such as finger or lip sucking, or tongue thrusting. Possible problems resulting from an open bite include the inability to properly bite or chew your food which can lead to difficulty in proper digestion, improper lip closure which creates difficulty with swallowing, speech, and red swollen gums due to chronic air exposure.

Do You Have A Crossbite?

If your normal biting relationship is reversed, then you have a crossbite. This occurs when the lower teeth overlap the upper teeth and is usually caused by crowding, ectopic tooth eruption, or abnormal skeletal development. A crossbite may “lock” your lower jaw in place possibly resulting in problems such as pain, popping or clicking of your jaw joints, thin or receding gums, or abnormal wear of your teeth.

Do You Have A Deep Bite?

You have a deep bite if your upper front teeth overlap the lower front teeth too much and the lower teeth cannot be seen. This can create abnormal wear on both your upper and lower teeth, along with damaging the gums in the roof of your mouth by impinging lower teeth.

Do You Have Protruding Upper Teeth?

Protrusion of your upper front teeth can be the result of frequently repeated habits such as finger or lip sucking, or tongue thrusting. If your first molar is forward to its proper relationship with the lower first molar, either your lower jaw is underdeveloped or your upper jaw has grown too much. Protrusion of the upper teeth makes them more susceptible to accidents due to their isolation. Your speech may also be affected because of the inability to have a proper lip seal or tongue position.

Do You Have Protruding Lower Teeth?

Protrusion of your lower teeth can be the result of positioning your lower jaw forward due to a biting interference, excess growth of the lower jaw, or poor growth of the upper jaw. Also known as an “underbite”, your lower first molar is forward to its proper relationship with the upper first molar. Protrusion of the lower teeth can result in increased tension and pain of the jaw joint.

Do You Have A Midline Shift?

This occurs when your dental midlines of each arch do not line up in one straight line. This can be caused by a difference in tooth size, a missing tooth or teeth, crowding, a crossbite, or an asymmetry in the jaws. If not addressed it could create a muscle imbalance, possibly resulting in increased tension and pain of the jaw joint.