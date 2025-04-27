7 Costly SEO Mistakes Boston Businesses Are Still Making in 2025
1. Neglecting Their Google Business Profile
Many businesses set up a GBP and forget about it. To boost visibility, regularly update photos, services, and business hours and post weekly.
2. Ignoring Mobile Page Speed
Boston users are mobile-first. If your site takes longer than 3 seconds to load, youíre losing customersóand rankings.
3. Using Generic Location Pages
Pages that say ìBoston SEOî without specific local content wonít rank. Mention real neighborhoods, events, and partnerships for credibility.
4. Keyword Stuffing and Over-Optimization
Googleís smarter now. Keyword stuffing can hurt rankings. Focus on natural phrasing, topical depth, and semantic keywords.
Visual: Common SEO Mistakes to Avoid
Hereís a simple breakdown of the top SEO pitfalls hurting Boston businesses in 2025:
5. Weak or Nonexistent Internal Linking
Without internal links, Google canít properly crawl your site. Use smart anchor text to connect blog posts, service pages, and location content.
6. No Schema Markup
Structured data is a must for visibility in 2025. Add LocalBusiness, FAQ, and Product schema to improve click-throughs and rankings.
7. Not Working With Local Experts
Generic SEO providers donít understand Bostonís competitive market. You need a team that knows the neighborhoods, the industries, and the local ranking landscape. Talk to a Boston strategist today.